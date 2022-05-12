Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
My heavily pregnant wife surprised me this morning. After mentioning a few gentle contractions she had during the night she said "working class people are racist", said anyone earning more than 40k a year should be heavily taxed and then struggled when I asked her what a woman was.

Looks like she's finally going into Labour.
My inflatable house got a puncture last night. Now I'm living in a flat.

  :nige:
Daily Star: 'Countdown star Rachel Riley recalls time well-known celebrity tried to upskirt her at party'.

Turns out it was just Verne Troyer trying to get a selfie with her.
Research studies have shown the number one cause of dry skin, is towels.   :ponce:
I just saw a hippy drowning in the sea! I was gonna try and save him, but he was too far out man ...........
 :alf:

Liked em all Bernie
