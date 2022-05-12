Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 12, 2022, 08:22:46 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Politics
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Politics (Read 88 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 628
Politics
«
on:
Today
at 12:58:11 PM »
My heavily pregnant wife surprised me this morning. After mentioning a few gentle contractions she had during the night she said "working class people are racist", said anyone earning more than 40k a year should be heavily taxed and then struggled when I asked her what a woman was.
Looks like she's finally going into Labour.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 628
Re: Politics
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:58:57 PM »
My inflatable house got a puncture last night. Now I'm living in a flat.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 628
Re: Politics
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:03:33 PM »
Daily Star:
'Countdown star Rachel Riley recalls time well-known celebrity tried to upskirt her at party'.
Turns out it was just Verne Troyer trying to get a selfie with her.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 628
Re: Politics
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:08:23 PM »
Research studies have shown the number one cause of dry skin, is towels.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 628
Re: Politics
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:11:34 PM »
I just saw a hippy drowning in the sea! I was gonna try and save him, but he was too far out man ...........
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 237
Re: Politics
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:47:19 PM »
Liked em all Bernie
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...