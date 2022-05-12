Bernie

Politics « on: Today at 12:58:11 PM » My heavily pregnant wife surprised me this morning. After mentioning a few gentle contractions she had during the night she said "working class people are racist", said anyone earning more than 40k a year should be heavily taxed and then struggled when I asked her what a woman was.



Looks like she's finally going into Labour.