May 16, 2022, 09:48:57 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone for a trip to Elland Rd next season?
Author
Topic: Anyone for a trip to Elland Rd next season?
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 508
Anyone for a trip to Elland Rd next season?
«
on:
May 11, 2022, 07:37:38 PM
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea 5 mins gone!
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 109
Re: Anyone for a trip to Elland Rd next season?
«
Reply #1 on:
May 11, 2022, 09:11:23 PM
Theyre down !
Tory Cunt
WINKLEPICKERS
Posts: 11
Re: Anyone for a trip to Elland Rd next season?
«
Reply #2 on:
May 11, 2022, 10:07:43 PM
I thought Everton were down a week or so ago .
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 456
Re: Anyone for a trip to Elland Rd next season?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:12:57 PM »
Now Burnley are Dyche-less I'd quite like them to stay up, that said Leeds or Everton coming down with parachute payments will reduce promotion chances.
