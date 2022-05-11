Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anyone for a trip to Elland Rd next season?  (Read 238 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: May 11, 2022, 07:37:38 PM »
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea 5 mins gone!   :alf: :alf: :alf:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: May 11, 2022, 09:11:23 PM »
Theyre down !


Tory Cunt
« Reply #2 on: May 11, 2022, 10:07:43 PM »
I thought Everton were down a week or so ago .
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:12:57 PM »
Now Burnley are Dyche-less I'd quite like them to stay up, that said Leeds or Everton coming down with parachute payments will reduce promotion chances.
