WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 This Ukraine War « on: Yesterday at 05:39:25 PM » Were do most people stand on it all. I have done quite a lot of research into it and it turns out Putin is not such the bad guy from what I have seen and read . Starting with NATO who have more or less caused the whole thing from start to finish by encroaching closer and closer to the border with Russia by means of arming Ukraine to the teeth for a good number of years and talk of Ukraine joining the EU we have the Azov Battalion who appeared around 2014 after the legitimate Ukraine Gov was overthrown in a NATO/US organised coo . Once the legitimate government were ousted they placed the TV Clown Zelensky in charge as their puppet. Like they do in many other countries around the globe. He stood by and watched as the Azov Battalion then went on a mass murdering spree in the east of the country , Donbass region especially with 15000 or more Russian speaking Ukrainians killed for the simple fact they were Russian speaking Ukrainians who supported the legitimate government who were overthrown in the coo. It's not as it seems at all. The Tv will make out it's all Russia but they don't tell the full horrific truth .



Thoughts ? will it go nuclear I don't think so but the US and Boris are pushing Putin to the limit . Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:22:05 PM »







You need to click the link below to see what I have been talking about . Very sad affair indeed.



https://disk.yandex.com/d/NxzaukFVNmSHSA/video.mov



A lot of people probably won't believe what I wrote about above . I am not here to offend any ones intelligence or personal views. there is a link below if I am allowed to share it shows what I have been talking about you will need a strong stomach but this is how things really are for those who are interested.You need to click the link below to see what I have been talking about . Very sad affair indeed. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:26:16 PM by WINKLEPICKERS » Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:45:56 PM »



He wears the Azov Battalion cap







These are the people Boris Johnson is sending Billions of our pounds to. They don't show you any of these things on the TV do they. That guy in the video who say " I have no idea who we were shooting at god forbid it was a school "He wears the Azov Battalion capThese are the people Boris Johnson is sending Billions of our pounds to. They don't show you any of these things on the TV do they. Logged

John Theone

Online



Posts: 528







Posts: 528 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:37:44 PM »



Try this where all the other lefty luvvies hang out



You'll be at home because they are mostly pervert prossie users as well







Think you're on the wrong board dafcunTry this where all the other lefty luvvies hang outYou'll be at home because they are mostly pervert prossie users as well Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:23:07 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 08:37:44 PM



Try this where all the other lefty luvvies hang out



You'll be at home because they are mostly pervert prossie users as well









Think you're on the wrong board dafcunTry this where all the other lefty luvvies hang outYou'll be at home because they are mostly pervert prossie users as well





Not the brightest firework in the box are we John nor the funniest. Trying to hard is a common feature for low IQ individuals Apologies to everyone else I did say above I was not posting to offend peoples intelligence or their views but when people like Theone sprout up like a fungus from a turd they deserve what's coming. He has no idea what's been happening in Ukraine probably like most people who simply swallow everything the BBC tells them . I am not a lefty either John You try to hard to be funny which is a common fault of people who are usually as thick as a submarines hatch You're not funny nor are you very bright By the way I don't use prostitutes the other thread was all light hearted stuff . Take yourself to a good library and learn somethings Theone ok Not the brightest firework in the box are we John nor the funniest. Trying to hard is a common feature for low IQ individualsApologies to everyone else I did say above I was not posting to offend peoples intelligence or their views but when people like Theone sprout up like a fungus from a turd they deserve what's coming. He has no idea what's been happening in Ukraine probably like most people who simply swallow everything the BBC tells them . I am not a lefty either JohnYou try to hard to be funny which is a common fault of people who are usually as thick as a submarines hatchYou're not funny nor are you very brightBy the way I don't use prostitutes the other thread was all light hearted stuff . Take yourself to a good library and learn somethings Theone ok Logged

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 509





Posts: 509 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:31:31 PM »



Claims to be a newbie but straight into the aggression!



Is wanklepacker a plant from the SFB's over the road?Claims to be a newbie but straight into the aggression! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:37:20 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:41:45 PM »



You see that Logo again ? Azov is it starting to sink in ?



Apologies to moderators on here . I am simply trying to educate people and show them the truth . If they can not grasp the truth or they do not like the truth they usually strike out . Like I said not the brightest . Every time there are cheers for Russian tanks being blown up etc these are the people below doing it . take a long hard look and think about it . You all most probably thought Iraq was a good idea at the time until we all found out Blair lied . same things going on here . insult me all you like it shows how gullible you are at the end of the day it's why our so called government get way with everything they do .You see that Logo again ? Azov is it starting to sink in ? Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:51:38 PM » People go very quite when the truth sinks in they will slink off and hope people forget all they have said. If someone can put the case to me I am completely wrong and none of the above happened the video of horror is fake along with everything else I will openly say sorry I was wrong . It won't happen though all I will receive is some abuse . No wonder the worlds in such a mess with so many morons inhabiting it . apologies again to moderators this is not aimed at every poster. Logged

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 509





Posts: 509 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 PM » more agression.......more insults!



If you dont agree with me then youre a moron!



Deffo a DH from FMTTM Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:57:18 PM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 09:31:31 PM



Claims to be a newbie but straight into the aggression!





Is wanklepacker a plant from the SFB's over the road?Claims to be a newbie but straight into the aggression!





If you mean FMTTM I think you will find they are all Ukrainian flag waving brainwashed fools . The only over the road I am from is the opposite side you belong on supporting the real Nazi's as I have shown clearly . Keep believing Johnson and Starmer there a good boy If you mean FMTTM I think you will find they are all Ukrainian flag waving brainwashed fools . The only over the road I am from is the opposite side you belong on supporting the real Nazi's as I have shown clearly . Keep believing Johnson and Starmer there a good boy Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 PM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 09:55:32 PM more agression.......more insults!



If you dont agree with me then youre a moron!



Deffo a DH from FMTTM







I came on in peace and was attacked for stating my case about this war. I think you will find it is you and Theone who have started the aggression I came on in peace and was attacked for stating my case about this war. I think you will find it is you and Theone who have started the aggression Logged

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 509





Posts: 509 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:03:00 PM » Im not the one calling people morons for disagreeing with you!



You're quite an insecure person!



Maybe you should post on " fragileborofan.com"? Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:05:40 PM »



One day people will wake up When ever you want to show I am wrong with some real facts please do so . I have researched this a lot where as you have simply watched the 9 o'clock news and think you can insult people as you now know everything and Putin's simply the bad guy. There is so much more I could show you but if what's above does not strike a cord nothing will. Carry on with un funny insults that will show meOne day people will wake up Logged

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 509





Posts: 509 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:08:04 PM » so.......



more of the same........



if you dont agree with me and dont wanna argue with me.......then you're narrow minded!



you sir, are arrogant beyond belief! Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:10:50 PM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 10:08:04 PM so.......



more of the same........



if you dont agree with me and dont wanna argue with me.......then you're narrow minded!



you sir, are arrogant beyond belief!









No Sir I simply have a different view than you . Your view comes from the MSN as expected . Mine comes from researching things for myself . You feel a little humiliated because deep down after watching that terrible video and seeing them pictures above there is a little voice inside now saying I never knew this ..



That's just life No Sir I simply have a different view than you . Your view comes from the MSN as expected . Mine comes from researching things for myself . You feel a little humiliated because deep down after watching that terrible video and seeing them pictures above there is a little voice inside now saying I never knew this ..That's just life « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:27:00 PM by WINKLEPICKERS » Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 852





Posts: 852 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:11:17 PM » The emblem on the baseball cap is not the same as the emblem to the right Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:12:31 PM » You will find it is. please just look things up for yourself it is all out there if you look Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:17:03 PM »



Yea and this guy is not AZOV either is he .. it's all been made up from thin air the whole lot of it. BBC was right all along Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 PM »



https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4452340/



Go find his video it was on national TV at the time very easy to find that links a starting point. Tell me I am wrong. Ill leave this for you . You remember EastEnders Ross Kemp he did lots of series about dangerous places . He went to Ukraine at a time the MSN decided the place was full of right wing Nazi's 2015 to be exact just after the overthrow of the legitimate government .Go find his video it was on national TV at the time very easy to find that links a starting point. Tell me I am wrong. Logged

WINKLEPICKERS

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 PM »



Any way here you can see it in all it's glory below . Enjoy and take note guys



https://ok.ru/video/27490978415 Not so easy to find for most people the ross kemp video as you will notice they have removed it from most web pages they don't want people to look back a few years and say hang on a minute ..Any way here you can see it in all it's glory below . Enjoy and take note guys Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 674







Posts: 17 674 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:52:51 PM »



What a load of deflection shite this is. Did Russia feel that Ukraine was about to invade them?



Does a country have a right to invade on unproven claims that its neighbour is controlled by the right wing?



What shite. Russia is full of right wing nut jobs alsoWhat a load of deflection shite this is. Did Russia feel that Ukraine was about to invade them?Does a country have a right to invade on unproven claims that its neighbour is controlled by the right wing?What shite. Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 577





Posts: 14 577 Re: This Ukraine War « Reply #23 on: Today at 03:18:19 PM »







So that being said whos catching it..







Well him for one



Insider Paper

@TheInsiderPaper

·



May 10

JUST IN: NATO Secretary General has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his spokesperson.





And they have accomodation off shore..







Maybe something maybe nothing..



As for the Media I dont trust anything they say at all..



they have consistany lied to the public for Decades now



Who knows what the truth us..



If I hear more Ile let you know or simply add to this list





This may be ballocks but here it is..So that being said whos catching it..Well him for oneInsider Paper@TheInsiderPaperMay 10JUST IN: NATO Secretary General has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his spokesperson.And they have accomodation off shore..Maybe something maybe nothing..As for the Media I dont trust anything they say at all..they have consistany lied to the public for Decades nowWho knows what the truth us..If I hear more Ile let you know or simply add to this list Logged