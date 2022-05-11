Think you're on the wrong board dafcun
Try this where all the other lefty luvvies hang out
You'll be at home because they are mostly pervert prossie users as well
Not the brightest firework in the box are we John nor the funniest. Trying to hard is a common feature for low IQ individuals
Apologies to everyone else I did say above I was not posting to offend peoples intelligence or their views but when people like Theone sprout up like a fungus from a turd they deserve what's coming. He has no idea what's been happening in Ukraine probably like most people who simply swallow everything the BBC tells them . I am not a lefty either John
You try to hard to be funny which is a common fault of people who are usually as thick as a submarines hatch
You're not funny nor are you very bright
By the way I don't use prostitutes the other thread was all light hearted stuff . Take yourself to a good library and learn somethings Theone ok