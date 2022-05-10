Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Mackems  (Read 257 times)
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: May 10, 2022, 01:46:38 PM »
Already getting ahead of themselves as their mindset being bigger crowd/better team.
Already asking if they can have the tickets that Wycombe wont sell  lost
« Reply #1 on: May 11, 2022, 05:22:45 PM »
Wycombe will dick um  :like:
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:35:09 PM »
4 yrs in that league .......yet they still give it all the big club shite , totally fucking deluded
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:34:53 AM »
All going to plan, "only Whickam etc", "big, massif, entitled", "beat another big though not as massif as us"

The ghost of Clive Mendonca still has them waking up in cold sweats
