May 13, 2022, 10:51:10 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Mackems
Topic: Mackems (Read 257 times)
kippers
Posts: 3 237
Mackems
May 10, 2022, 01:46:38 PM
Already getting ahead of themselves as their mindset being bigger crowd/better team.
Already asking if they can have the tickets that Wycombe wont sell
WINKLEPICKERS
Posts: 9
Re: Mackems
May 11, 2022, 05:22:45 PM
Wycombe will dick um
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 068
Re: Mackems
Yesterday
at 10:35:09 PM »
4 yrs in that league .......yet they still give it all the big club shite , totally fucking deluded
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 184
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Mackems
Today
Today at 10:34:53 AM
All going to plan, "only Whickam etc", "big, massif, entitled", "beat another big though not as massif as us"
The ghost of Clive Mendonca still has them waking up in cold sweats
