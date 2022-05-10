Welcome,
May 12, 2022, 11:12:04 PM
Mackems
Topic: Mackems (Read 200 times)
kippers
Posts: 3 237
Mackems
«
on:
May 10, 2022, 01:46:38 PM »
Already getting ahead of themselves as their mindset being bigger crowd/better team.
Already asking if they can have the tickets that Wycombe wont sell
WINKLEPICKERS
Posts: 9
Re: Mackems
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:45 PM »
Wycombe will dick um
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 068
Re: Mackems
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:35:09 PM »
4 yrs in that league .......yet they still give it all the big club shite , totally fucking deluded
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
