Author Topic: Mackems  (Read 200 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
Posts: 3 237


« on: May 10, 2022, 01:46:38 PM »
Already getting ahead of themselves as their mindset being bigger crowd/better team.
Already asking if they can have the tickets that Wycombe wont sell  lost
WINKLEPICKERS

Posts: 9


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:22:45 PM »
Wycombe will dick um  :like:
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 068


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:09 PM »
4 yrs in that league .......yet they still give it all the big club shite , totally fucking deluded
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
