Author Topic: Boro retained list announced....  (Read 47 times)
New contract to be offered

Jonny Howson
Not offered new contract

Sol Bamba
Lee Peltier
Neil Taylor
Loan expired

Folarin Balogun
Aaron Connolly
James Lea Siliki
Andraz Sporar
Not hard decisions really.

Wondering about
Payero
Fischer
Ameobi
Uche
and the flop who went back to greece
Quote from: kippers on Today at 04:38:50 PM
Not hard decisions really.

Wondering about
Payero
Fischer
Ameobi
Uche
and the flop who went back to greece

Nothing to wonder about. They're all still under contract, unfortunately.
