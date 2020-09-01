Welcome,
May 09, 2022, 06:15:15 PM
Boro retained list announced....
Topic: Boro retained list announced.... (Read 47 times)
Rutters
Bill Buxton
Pigeon droppings
Boro retained list announced....
New contract to be offered
Jonny Howson
Not offered new contract
Sol Bamba
Lee Peltier
Neil Taylor
Loan expired
Folarin Balogun
Aaron Connolly
James Lea Siliki
Andraz Sporar
kippers
Re: Boro retained list announced....
Not hard decisions really.
Wondering about
Payero
Fischer
Ameobi
Uche
and the flop who went back to greece
Bud Wiser
Re: Boro retained list announced....
Nothing to wonder about. They're all still under contract, unfortunately.
