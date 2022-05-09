Welcome,
May 09, 2022, 06:14:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Russian ambassador puts a smile on Poland and Ukraines faces
Topic: Russian ambassador puts a smile on Poland and Ukraines faces (Read 50 times)
Pigeon droppings
Russian ambassador puts a smile on Poland and Ukraines faces
Today
at 03:39:15 PM »
Russian ambassador hit with red liquid
https://news.sky.com/video/share-12609421
Absolutely zero sympathy!
kippers
Re: Russian ambassador puts a smile on Poland and Ukraines faces
Today
at 04:41:21 PM »
Out of order really.
The guy is at a cemetery of www soldiers who liberated Poland
