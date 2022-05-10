Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A Nation Once Again?  (Read 229 times)
Squarewheelbike
« on: Yesterday at 01:30:50 PM »
So sang the Wolfetones when I saw them at the National in Kilburn. Now Sinn Fein largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly, could it happen?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:50:53 PM »
I doubt it Not sure a border poll would vote for a United Ireland. The Repuplic would be taking on a load of problems. Mind you I think the Westminster exchequer would benefit greatly.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:18:28 PM »
Sinn Fein currently have a majority in terms of parliamentary seats only. It seems if it comes down to a referendum then the unionists still carry the overall numbers, they are just split when it comes to political parties.

Whether you agree with an Irish state or not it's hard to support Sinn Fein. Basically gangsters and charlatans whitewashing history as they pursue criminal cases against people for actions for less damaging than them of themselves and the various incarnations of the Republican terrorists.

And yes, before anyone says, the remnants of the loyalist terrorists are certainly no better, and from my own personal experience of living there were actually far worse when it came to drugs, gangs, racketeering etc.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:46:41 PM »
What Calamity said

The Sinn Fein Slags are just a front albeit still a minority
