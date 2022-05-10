calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 554



Crabamity





Posts: 8 554Crabamity

Re: A Nation Once Again? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:18:28 PM » Sinn Fein currently have a majority in terms of parliamentary seats only. It seems if it comes down to a referendum then the unionists still carry the overall numbers, they are just split when it comes to political parties.



Whether you agree with an Irish state or not it's hard to support Sinn Fein. Basically gangsters and charlatans whitewashing history as they pursue criminal cases against people for actions for less damaging than them of themselves and the various incarnations of the Republican terrorists.



And yes, before anyone says, the remnants of the loyalist terrorists are certainly no better, and from my own personal experience of living there were actually far worse when it came to drugs, gangs, racketeering etc.