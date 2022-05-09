Welcome,
May 09, 2022
Anyone going to The Headingley test in June?
Topic: Anyone going to The Headingley test in June?
Ben G
Anyone going to The Headingley test in June?
https://yorkshireccc.com/tickets/competition/internationals
Plenty of tickets on the first day.
Tory Cunt
Re: Anyone going to The Headingley test in June?
Might have a try at day 4. Saturday is OK but by even lunchtime the hilarious fancy dress boys are RIGHT on my tits, so I'll take a day when we have more choice of seats to get away from them. Just so I don't break a rib laughing all day
Re: Anyone going to The Headingley test in June?
Yeah Ill go on day 4 if Im not on holiday. Only £20!
Re: Anyone going to The Headingley test in June?
Day 4?!!!
