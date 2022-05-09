Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anyone going to The Headingley test in June?  (Read 107 times)
Ben G
« on: May 09, 2022, 09:32:47 AM »
https://yorkshireccc.com/tickets/competition/internationals

Plenty of tickets on the first day.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 AM »
Might have a try at day 4. Saturday is OK but by even lunchtime the hilarious fancy dress boys are RIGHT on my tits, so I'll take a day when we have more choice of seats to get away from them. Just so I don't break a rib laughing all day
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:50:23 PM »
Yeah Ill go on day 4 if Im not on holiday. Only £20!
Snoozy
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:56:14 PM »
Day 4?!!!  klins
