May 07, 2022, 04:09:45 PM
Author Topic: match day thread & bets !  (Read 251 times)
headset
« on: Today at 11:45:06 AM »
time for the lads to step up at Deepdale and bag a win today.

as for the boro support - rock Deepdale to the maximum :mido:


Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 3-0
First Goal Scorer33/1
Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50.

Josh Coburn
9/2
Last Goal Scorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00

Dael Fry
11/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00

Isaiah Jones
7/2
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50

Paddy McNair
10/3
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00

lets hope im still throwing money at the bookies in the play offs ...CMON BORO!!
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:29:14 PM »
should have shifted some of these preston fans and give boro another stand - we would have sold them hardly any preston fans in reality.

lets hope this is not a boro let down - them boro supporters bought this tickets without knowing the was anything to play for at the time

top support!!
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:42:03 PM »
i think untill you get a goal against teams without something to play for - its always game on with them 90% of the time....a goal kills them off for me --- that could be the same in the other games of course
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:53:43 PM »
not quite at it so far from us in the final third if the truth be known - these fuckers ain't on the beach yet that's for sure...
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:54:39 PM »
sheff u 2-0... thats them gone - its us and Luton for the last spot now IMO
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:55:48 PM »
the dirty Lancashire bastards have scored ..FFS
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:01:54 PM »
We arent nowhere near playoff level. So this is for the best really.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:02:32 PM »
Should never be depending on an away win on the last day, or a favour from anorher team. The cockney wankers in west London are already on the beach.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:07:47 PM »
fucking hell .... we couldn't even make a game of it ...done over in the first half ...i hope for those at Preston we see a comeback but that's us fucked for me
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:13:17 PM »
Bad transfer business in January cost us the chance to kick off. A decent recovery after the shite with Warnock towards the end, but in reality were a half built team and it shows.

Feel sorry for the thousands who traveled to preston. Hope they dont capitulate completely or itll be a shite day.
kippers
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:20:43 PM »
The big question is......Where the fuck are we going wrong and what do we do about it.

For me Tav goes and probably McNair.
Just dont do enough for me.
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:20:56 PM »
some comfort the others are winning ... so our result means fuck all really .... a shit show like when you think what was at stake.... a busy summer for Wilder and Gibson. Even if we come back from this ... Luton and Sheff U won't fuck things up.
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:37:06 PM »
fair play from Wilder  - he's given the same 11 a chance to spin it round - u cant be fairer than that..


if he drags you off though .... that might be the end of you like
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:38:00 PM »
The League Table never lies. Wouldnt make any difference today what we did. Just not good enough.As simple as that. Not sure next season will be any different either.
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:38:51 PM »
get in you fucker.... dare we dream lets hope so for the traveling fans sake ...me  im watching  in holland for 90 minutes monkey
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:41:59 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:38:00 PM
The League Table never lies. Wouldnt make any difference today what we did. Just not good enough.As simple as that. Not sure next season will be any different either.


monkey


don't be cutting up yet bill ...it might be  back on
headset
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:42:40 PM »
or for fucks sake ... carry on bill lost
Bill Buxton
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:44:04 PM »
Not a Hope in hell.
kippers
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:44:29 PM »
Fucking laughable really
headset
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:54:12 PM »
will the pally fanny get a run out on the last day of the season...


he's earned a few quid as a striker.... giz a job I can do that monkey
headset
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:59:11 PM »
he is on ... he fucking owes us something after scoring no goals and shagging our pally park lasses ...cmon Aron lad before you fuck off back to Brighton....find the net or go home with a zero to your name!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:59:52 PM »
I dont think Wilder is the answer.
kippers
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:02:48 PM »
This lad is shite. Wouldn't get in a league one side.
headset
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:06:30 PM »
battered when it matters most.... FFS ...


It's time for the supporters to show them how it's done ... in it for life!!


 
kippers
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:06:46 PM »
This is gonna get tasty at the end. Best get down that fucking tunnel now!!!!!!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:07:34 PM »
Can we stop,all this fantasizing now about Boro and Wilder. The team is mediocre and Wilder has been overhyped. Im afraid Gibson has appointed yet another dud.
headset
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:13:07 PM »
The commentary is right... the only good thing about today is the 5k boro supporters.

MOM the lot  and they will be still here next year unlike some ...UTB
Bill Buxton
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:15:05 PM »
This is a complete capitulation by these players. They are mentally weak, and seemed to have believed their own propaganda. As for Wilder. Serious questions why a manager cannot motivate this team with all to play for, and in front of a huge away following. Very very bad indeed. Funnily enough I feel more than vindicated.
kippers
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:16:21 PM »
Crooks standard yellow.
 He'll be offloaded too. No discipline
Bill Buxton
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:18:20 PM »
Wouldnt surprise me if Wilder walks after this. Something funny was going on re the Burnley job. He will be no loss.
headset
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:22:44 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:18:20 PM
Wouldnt surprise me if Wilder walks after this. Something funny was going on re the Burnley job. He will be no loss.

monkey

i have my doubts myself bill... but I hope equally im wrong he is not a bad championship manager and he plays the game 'bar today' how I like it....

i expected better today win , lose or draw... so him and the team have a lot to answer for IMO
Bill Buxton
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:25:22 PM »
After a performance like that and with so much at stake I think wilder should resign. A disgraceful end to the season.
kippers
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:27:35 PM »
No more fucking loans please.
Coburn is better than all of them. Need players who are more direct. Toffolo and Colwill would be a good start.
Offload and rebuild
headset
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:29:35 PM »
it never mattered in the end given other results thank fuck... which is a  consolation in some ways...

.but that was the shits for a must-win game.

whether Wilder took us further than was expected after Warnock was sacked...
Bill Buxton
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:36:42 PM »
In the end Wilder took us no further than Warnock would have done. Another season in the Chimship.
headset
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:48:47 PM »
correct bill but equally he has only had 6 months in the job. so its hard to nail him to the mast for that.


he deserves a season in charge and i hope he plays it out ... if he fucks off what a dirty cunt he will turn out to be. fuck us off for any club but Burnley ... is my shout
Bill Buxton
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:13:02 PM »
I cant think that Gibson will be over impressed with Wilder.
headset
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:05:43 PM »
ooooh yes .. I can feel a rush coming on!



sound of my exsatcy.....

sound of the real deal!

sound ov them doves...

Oh yes... it's only him again mcl



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_R-Z-0pYRw
kippers
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:09:35 PM »
Think your being a bit harsh here Bill. Wilder is a breath of fresh air compared to Warnock.
  Needs to conduct a massive overhaul though.
  Everyone talks about what positions need filling, but if you look at the simple things like free kicks, corners and even throwins... we are fucking abysmal because a lot of our players are bang average.
