match day thread & bets ! « on: Today at 11:45:06 AM »



as for the boro support - rock Deepdale to the maximum





Middlesbrough 3-0

First Goal Scorer33/1

Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50.



Josh Coburn

9/2

Last Goal Scorer

Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00



Dael Fry

11/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00



Isaiah Jones

7/2

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50



Paddy McNair

10/3

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00



lets hope im still throwing money at the bookies in the play offs ...CMON BORO!!





Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:29:14 PM » should have shifted some of these preston fans and give boro another stand - we would have sold them hardly any preston fans in reality.



lets hope this is not a boro let down - them boro supporters bought this tickets without knowing the was anything to play for at the time

top support!!



Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:42:03 PM » i think untill you get a goal against teams without something to play for - its always game on with them 90% of the time....a goal kills them off for me --- that could be the same in the other games of course

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:53:43 PM » not quite at it so far from us in the final third if the truth be known - these fuckers ain't on the beach yet that's for sure...

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:02:32 PM » Should never be depending on an away win on the last day, or a favour from anorher team. The cockney wankers in west London are already on the beach.

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:07:47 PM » fucking hell .... we couldn't even make a game of it ...done over in the first half ...i hope for those at Preston we see a comeback but that's us fucked for me

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:13:17 PM » Bad transfer business in January cost us the chance to kick off. A decent recovery after the shite with Warnock towards the end, but in reality were a half built team and it shows.

Feel sorry for the thousands who traveled to preston. Hope they dont capitulate completely or itll be a shite day.



Feel sorry for the thousands who traveled to preston. Hope they dont capitulate completely or itll be a shite day. Logged

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:20:43 PM » The big question is......Where the fuck are we going wrong and what do we do about it.

For me Tav goes and probably McNair.

Just dont do enough for me.



For me Tav goes and probably McNair.

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:20:56 PM » some comfort the others are winning ... so our result means fuck all really .... a shit show like when you think what was at stake.... a busy summer for Wilder and Gibson. Even if we come back from this ... Luton and Sheff U won't fuck things up.

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:37:06 PM » fair play from Wilder - he's given the same 11 a chance to spin it round - u cant be fairer than that..

if he drags you off though .... that might be the end of you like





Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:38:51 PM » get in you fucker.... dare we dream lets hope so for the traveling fans sake ...me im watching in holland for 90 minutes

Posts: 5 219 Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:54:12 PM »





he's earned a few quid as a striker.... giz a job I can do that



Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:59:11 PM » he is on ... he fucking owes us something after scoring no goals and shagging our pally park lasses ...cmon Aron lad before you fuck off back to Brighton....find the net or go home with a zero to your name!

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #26 on: Today at 02:13:07 PM » The commentary is right... the only good thing about today is the 5k boro supporters.

MOM the lot and they will be still here next year unlike some ...UTB



MOM the lot and they will be still here next year unlike some ...UTB



Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #27 on: Today at 02:15:05 PM » This is a complete capitulation by these players. They are mentally weak, and seemed to have believed their own propaganda. As for Wilder. Serious questions why a manager cannot motivate this team with all to play for, and in front of a huge away following. Very very bad indeed. Funnily enough I feel more than vindicated.

Posts: 5 219 Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #30 on: Today at 02:22:44 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:18:20 PM Wouldnt surprise me if Wilder walks after this. Something funny was going on re the Burnley job. He will be no loss.







i have my doubts myself bill... but I hope equally im wrong he is not a bad championship manager and he plays the game 'bar today' how I like it....



Posts: 3 240 Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #32 on: Today at 02:27:35 PM » No more fucking loans please.

Coburn is better than all of them. Need players who are more direct. Toffolo and Colwill would be a good start.

Posts: 5 219 Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #33 on: Today at 02:29:35 PM » it never mattered in the end given other results thank fuck... which is a consolation in some ways...



.but that was the shits for a must-win game.



Posts: 5 219 Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #35 on: Today at 02:48:47 PM » correct bill but equally he has only had 6 months in the job. so its hard to nail him to the mast for that.





Posts: 5 219 Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #37 on: Today at 04:05:43 PM »







sound of my exsatcy.....



sound of the real deal!



sound ov them doves...



Oh yes... it's only him again







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_R-Z-0pYRw















Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #37 on: Today at 04:05:43 PM »

sound of my exsatcy.....

sound of the real deal!

sound ov them doves...

Oh yes... it's only him again

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_R-Z-0pYRw

ooooh yes .. I can feel a rush coming on!