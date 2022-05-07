headset

match day thread & bets ! « on: Today at 11:45:06 AM »



as for the boro support - rock Deepdale to the maximum





Middlesbrough 3-0

First Goal Scorer33/1

Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50.



9/2

Last Goal Scorer

Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00



11/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00



7/2

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50



10/3

Anytime Goalscorer

Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00



lets hope im still throwing money at the bookies in the play offs ...CMON BORO!!





Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:29:14 PM » should have shifted some of these preston fans and give boro another stand - we would have sold them hardly any preston fans in reality.



lets hope this is not a boro let down - them boro supporters bought this tickets without knowing the was anything to play for at the time



top support!! Logged

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:42:03 PM » i think untill you get a goal against teams without something to play for - its always game on with them 90% of the time....a goal kills them off for me --- that could be the same in the other games of course

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:53:43 PM » not quite at it so far from us in the final third if the truth be known - these fuckers ain't on the beach yet that's for sure...

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:02:32 PM » Should never be depending on an away win on the last day, or a favour from anorher team. The cockney wankers in west London are already on the beach.

Re: match day thread & bets ! « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:07:47 PM » fucking hell .... we couldn't even make a game of it ...done over in the first half ...i hope for those at Preston we see a comeback but that's us fucked for me