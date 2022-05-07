time for the lads to step up at Deepdale and bag a win today.
as for the boro support - rock Deepdale to the maximum
Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 3-0
First Goal Scorer33/1
Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50.
Josh Coburn
9/2
Last Goal Scorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00
Dael Fry
11/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00
Isaiah Jones
7/2
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50
Paddy McNair
10/3
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00
lets hope im still throwing money at the bookies in the play offs ...CMON BORO!!