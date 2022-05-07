Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 07, 2022, 01:20:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: match day thread & bets !  (Read 80 times)
kippers, headset and 17 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 205


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:45:06 AM »
time for the lads to step up at Deepdale and bag a win today.

as for the boro support - rock Deepdale to the maximum :mido:


Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 3-0
First Goal Scorer33/1
Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50.

Josh Coburn
9/2
Last Goal Scorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00

Dael Fry
11/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00

Isaiah Jones
7/2
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £2.50

Paddy McNair
10/3
Anytime Goalscorer
Preston v Middlesbrough £1.00

lets hope im still throwing money at the bookies in the play offs ...CMON BORO!!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 205


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:29:14 PM »
should have shifted some of these preston fans and give boro another stand - we would have sold them hardly any preston fans in reality.

lets hope this is not a boro let down - them boro supporters bought this tickets without knowing the was anything to play for at the time

top support!!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 205


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:42:03 PM »
i think untill you get a goal against teams without something to play for - its always game on with them 90% of the time....a goal kills them off for me --- that could be the same in the other games of course
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 205


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:53:43 PM »
not quite at it so far from us in the final third if the truth be known - these fuckers ain't on the beach yet that's for sure...
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 205


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:54:39 PM »
sheff u 2-0... thats them gone - its us and Luton for the last spot now IMO
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 205


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:55:48 PM »
the dirty Lancashire bastards have scored ..FFS
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 233


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:01:54 PM »
We arent nowhere near playoff level. So this is for the best really.
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 553

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:02:32 PM »
Should never be depending on an away win on the last day, or a favour from anorher team. The cockney wankers in west London are already on the beach.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 205


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:07:47 PM »
fucking hell .... we couldn't even make a game of it ...done over in the first half ...i hope for those at Preston we see a comeback but that's us fucked for me
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 553

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:13:17 PM »
Bad transfer business in January cost us the chance to kick off. A decent recovery after the shite with Warnock towards the end, but in reality were a half built team and it shows.

Feel sorry for the thousands who traveled to preston. Hope they dont capitulate completely or itll be a shite day.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 