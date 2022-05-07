Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 07, 2022
Headsets Weekend Moneyspinner !!  (Read 167 times)
headset
Today at 07:11:24 AM
another weekend, another chance to take on the bookmakers!!

the regular championship season is nearing its end.

as usual a couple of nags e/w for the day.


15.30 - Ascot - Rising Star

16.05 - Ascot - Path Of Thunder



now for this weekend's trickies.


Today's Championship Tricky Treble - one of each - has to be Boro-themed. It might go to goal difference for Boro if this one comes off

Luton V Reading - Home Win

Preston V Middlesbrough - away win

Sheff Utd V Fulham - Draw




Today's premier league Tricky treble  - of course leaving the late Sky games for later.



Brentford V Southampton - Draw

Burnley V Aston Villa - Draw

Crystal Palace V Watford - Home Win


Gingerpig
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:40:12 AM
Brentford
Burnley draw
Palace
Mansfield


Champo

Derby
Udders
Forest
Boro
Swans
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Squarewheelbike
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:16:16 PM
Early KO

Bournemouth
Huddersfield
Forest
Luton
WBA
Chesterfield
Celtic

3pm's

Brentford
Chelsea
Northampton
Exeter
Monkey Hangers
Grimsby
Notts C
Ross C

Brustol R
Halifax
Sutton
Livingstone
Solihull
Burnley
headset
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:07 PM
monkey


you like your long lists u square --- I would be too fucked on a Saturday to check them off at full time...


if I've not got double vision at halftime on most match days .............. I no I've been ripped off!! mcl


 
