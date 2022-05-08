another weekend, another chance to take on the bookmakers!!
the regular championship season is nearing its end.
as usual a couple of nags e/w for the day.
15.30 - Ascot - Rising Star
16.05 - Ascot - Path Of Thunder
now for this weekend's trickies.
Today's Championship Tricky Treble - one of each - has to be Boro-themed. It might go to goal difference for Boro if this one comes off
Luton V Reading - Home Win
Preston V Middlesbrough - away win
Sheff Utd V Fulham - Draw
Today's premier league Tricky treble - of course leaving the late Sky games for later.
Brentford V Southampton - Draw
Burnley V Aston Villa - Draw
Crystal Palace V Watford - Home Win
In It to win !!!