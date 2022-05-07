headset

Headsets Weekend Moneyspinner !! « on: Today at 07:11:24 AM »



the regular championship season is nearing its end.



as usual a couple of nags e/w for the day.





15.30 - Ascot - Rising Star



16.05 - Ascot - Path Of Thunder







now for this weekend's trickies.





Today's Championship Tricky Treble - one of each - has to be Boro-themed. It might go to goal difference for Boro if this one comes off



Luton V Reading - Home Win



Preston V Middlesbrough - away win



Sheff Utd V Fulham - Draw









Today's premier league Tricky treble - of course leaving the late Sky games for later.







Brentford V Southampton - Draw



Burnley V Aston Villa - Draw



Crystal Palace V Watford - Home Win





In It to win !!!























