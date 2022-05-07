headset

a sea of red will be on its way to pack that Preston away end out and, provide an excellent backing to Wilder and the team in another must-win game.



We have to do our bit at the very least - we don't want to be dropping points today and then find out we would have made the playoffs had we not. If we win and other results don't go our way that's life I suppose and, one we will have to take on the chin.



I'm fairly confident we will get the win today and, I'm going either 2-0 boro or 3-1 boro - I haven't decided yet. Will that be enough that's the tricky bit for me. Other results pending.





Oh, Wilder said he fucking loves Paddy McNair!



Follow Follow Follow ... get them all sung today lads & lasses ...CMON BORO







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilders-experience-final-day-23888216



