May 07, 2022, 06:36:30 AM
David Beckham lines up James Rodriguez transfer swoop
Today at 05:26:11 AM
a good player in his day and done well for himself out of football - when you think back to when he 1st hit the headlines he with resect could hardly string two words together.

it will be interesting to see if the has the balls to sack phil neville he seems to be struggling at Inter Miami.

I actually think this is where i think Ronaldo will end up before he hangs his boots up.

an article to keep any mancs happy they can reminisce about the Beckham years monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18476920/david-beckham-james-rodriguez-transfer-inter-miami/
