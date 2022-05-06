Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 13, 2022, 01:48:20 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dear me
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Dear me (Read 442 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 673
Dear me
«
on:
May 06, 2022, 10:22:09 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/61354435
Seen the prices?
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 635
Re: Dear me
«
Reply #1 on:
May 06, 2022, 11:20:13 PM »
Nowt new. 2006 stadium capacity was 36k, we got 12, Seville for 12 and rest went to UEFA. Id estimate about 5k of those ended up in Boro fans paying over the odds prices and Seville with about 3k similarly.
Liverpool, always the victim 🙄😊
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 237
Re: Dear me
«
Reply #2 on:
May 07, 2022, 08:16:03 AM »
Thing is, the authority (UEFA) bitterly condemns the selling on of tickets, yet they create these problems. 12k sold to worldwide fans online...why?? Well, because they are gold that's why. Who wouldn't enter an online auction, it's a chance at free money to sell tickets on.
20k tickets to broadcasters, corporate etc....way too many imo.
However Klopp needs to be steady about fans without tickets rocking up. He claims Paris is a big city.....so is Sheffield mate.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 554
Crabamity
Re: Dear me
«
Reply #3 on:
May 09, 2022, 11:22:05 PM »
I understand the complaint, but feel this problem is nothing new and Klopp should really be keeping his mouth shut. The behaviour of the Liverpool fans at the last couple of finals has been a disgrace, and nearly caused serious issues again. Klopp piping up will justify any action to some of these half wits following the club, and it wouldn't surprise me to see them storming the final, stealing tickets etc again.
The Champions League has always been a final for the whole of Europe, as far back as I remember they always had quotas for different groups. Like I said, nothing new.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 182
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Dear me
«
Reply #4 on:
May 10, 2022, 01:42:34 PM »
Whatever happens we can all rest assured it won't be their fault
Logged
WINKLEPICKERS
Offline
Posts: 9
Re: Dear me
«
Reply #5 on:
May 11, 2022, 06:58:37 PM »
£578.63 to watch 1 game of football is absolutely disgusting
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 527
Re: Dear me
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:39 PM »
Quote from: WINKLEPICKERS on May 11, 2022, 06:58:37 PM
£578.63 to watch 1 game of football is absolutely disgusting
Its over a months wages for you Crocky!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...