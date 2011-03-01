Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 06, 2022, 11:48:00 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dear me
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Dear me (Read 30 times)
beamishboro
and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 664
Dear me
«
on:
Today
at 10:22:09 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/61354435
Seen the prices?
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 634
Re: Dear me
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:20:13 PM »
Nowt new. 2006 stadium capacity was 36k, we got 12, Seville for 12 and rest went to UEFA. Id estimate about 5k of those ended up in Boro fans paying over the odds prices and Seville with about 3k similarly.
Liverpool, always the victim 🙄😊
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...