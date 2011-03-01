Snoozy

Online



Posts: 634





Posts: 634

Re: Dear me « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:20:13 PM » Nowt new. 2006 stadium capacity was 36k, we got 12, Seville for 12 and rest went to UEFA. Id estimate about 5k of those ended up in Boro fans paying over the odds prices and Seville with about 3k similarly.

Liverpool, always the victim 🙄😊