Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 06, 2022, 04:33:50 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Get that up you Harry & Meghan
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Get that up you Harry & Meghan (Read 41 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 622
Get that up you Harry & Meghan
«
on:
Today
at 03:11:03 PM »
persona non fucking grata.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10789775/Queen-BANS-Harry-Meghan-Andrew-Buckingham-Palace-balcony-Platinum-Jubilee.html
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:13:56 PM by Bernie
»
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 896
Re: Get that up you Harry & Meghan
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:18:17 PM »
2 Bob actress that has done exceptionally well for herself. Serves them both right- being Royals to exploit but not to serve. Take their titles away
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...