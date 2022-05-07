kippers

Posts: 3 231 What is the point of local council elections « on: Yesterday at 11:37:10 AM »

No one gives a fuck if your tory or labour, just fix the fuckinh roads and stop wasting money.



No one gives a fuck if your tory or labour, just fix the fuckinh roads and stop wasting money.

It cant be that simple....but everything seems to come down to Boris for some bizarre reason. Regarding party politics.

Posts: 1 066 Re: What is the point of local council elections « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:36:45 AM » Lets the daft gits otr think there is a chance of power, they just don't get that loons like THEM are the biggest problem the labour party has .......5 pages about how its all the papers fault /Corbynistas that the dodgy git will be investigatedd in Durham .......like a spoilt child on there , its always someone elses fault Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow