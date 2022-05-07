Welcome,
May 07, 2022, 10:09:04 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
What is the point of local council elections
Author
Topic: What is the point of local council elections (Read 112 times)
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 231
What is the point of local council elections
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:10 AM »
Regarding party politics.
No one gives a fuck if your tory or labour, just fix the fuckinh roads and stop wasting money.
It cant be that simple....but everything seems to come down to Boris for some bizarre reason.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 676
Re: What is the point of local council elections
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:37:03 PM »
They're to give the LibDems a flicker of optimism before they slink back into despondency.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 198
Re: What is the point of local council elections
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:52:32 AM »
give the fly me lot some hope
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 231
Re: What is the point of local council elections
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:20:57 AM »
Were people voting for fuckers still sat at home.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 066
Re: What is the point of local council elections
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:36:45 AM »
Lets the daft gits otr think there is a chance of power, they just don't get that loons like THEM are the biggest problem the labour party has .......5 pages about how its all the papers fault /Corbynistas that the dodgy git will be investigatedd in Durham .......like a spoilt child on there , its always someone elses fault
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 231
Re: What is the point of local council elections
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:12:24 AM »
These elections were about grass root town councils and when the bins go out, etc.
Why any of that should be related to fucking partygate
I dont get it. If your council is doing a good job its shouldn't be because your red or blue.
Logged
