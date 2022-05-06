kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 226





Posts: 3 226 What is the point of local council elections « on: Today at 11:37:10 AM »

No one gives a fuck if your tory or labour, just fix the fuckinh roads and stop wasting money.



It cant be that simple....but everything seems to come down to Boris for some bizarre reason. Regarding party politics.No one gives a fuck if your tory or labour, just fix the fuckinh roads and stop wasting money.It cant be that simple....but everything seems to come down to Boris for some bizarre reason. Logged