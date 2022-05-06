Welcome,
May 06, 2022, 11:42:54 AM
What is the point of local council elections
Topic: What is the point of local council elections
kippers
What is the point of local council elections
Today
at 11:37:10 AM
Regarding party politics.
No one gives a fuck if your tory or labour, just fix the fuckinh roads and stop wasting money.
It cant be that simple....but everything seems to come down to Boris for some bizarre reason.
