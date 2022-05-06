Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Mackems V Sheff Weds
May 06, 2022, 10:30:17 AM
Im going  souey souey


Cousins husband had nobody to go with and I thought Id be a laugh.
Yesterday at 05:02:25 AM
a good turnout for them crowd wise I saw bits of it - only a slim lead for the return leg - I think Sheff Wed will be happy.

if we stay down - I wouldn't mind them back up in the championship, but equally, it's always funny if they don't make it up - so it is a win-win in some ways with that outlook.


I always chuckle at this youtube vid of the Geordies taking the piss out of them in bar.

It has subtitles or u would not understand the mad Geordie singing it


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdeLlhA103I
Yesterday at 11:02:04 AM
The open top bus is reversing back in the depot again
