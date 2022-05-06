a good turnout for them crowd wise I saw bits of it - only a slim lead for the return leg - I think Sheff Wed will be happy.
if we stay down - I wouldn't mind them back up in the championship, but equally, it's always funny if they don't make it up - so it is a win-win in some ways with that outlook.
I always chuckle at this youtube vid of the Geordies taking the piss out of them in bar.
It has subtitles or u would not understand the mad Geordie singing it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdeLlhA103I