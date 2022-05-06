Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MARK CLATTENBURG: Football should introduce 60-minute matches  (Read 53 times)
« on: Today at 07:12:49 AM »
He is right the play-acting time-wasting in professional football is embarrassing - i get why they do it and will continue to do it until challenged - the paying supporter the watching tv viewer who also pays is technically getting ripped off.

I wouldn't drop the game to 60 minutes of course - it would be pointless leaving the house.

the should just sub the timekeeping out and use a stop clock that gives you as close to 90 minutes as possible..

a good idea apart from not 60 minutes for me.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10787299/MARK-CLATTENBURG-Football-introduce-60-minute-matches-stop-clock.html#comments
