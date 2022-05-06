headset

Posts: 5 184 MARK CLATTENBURG: Football should introduce 60-minute matches « on: Today at 07:12:49 AM »



I wouldn't drop the game to 60 minutes of course - it would be pointless leaving the house.



the should just sub the timekeeping out and use a stop clock that gives you as close to 90 minutes as possible..



a good idea apart from not 60 minutes for me.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10787299/MARK-CLATTENBURG-Football-introduce-60-minute-matches-stop-clock.html#comments





