Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 08, 2022, 06:34:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: If my team-mates are gay they have to go  (Read 227 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 198


View Profile
« on: May 06, 2022, 07:01:56 AM »
fucking hell a bombshell statement from Patric Evra about Wet Ham Players from the past

that's a naughty carry-on if true. not a good luck on west ham

that's said like a lot of cases nothing gets said at the time - which always leaves a bit of doubt in my mind when it comes to some backdated claims -

Evra can be an outspoken guy to be fair to him. So he could be telling the truth on what might be, but shouldn't be a tricky subject in a football dressing room

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10786573/West-Ham-players-said-team-mates-gay-Patrica-Evra-makes-claim.html?ito=push-notification&ci=cgziMZ153m&cri=5jx2--8vyu&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f
« Last Edit: May 06, 2022, 07:22:35 AM by headset » Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 449


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:22:16 PM »
Think we're about the same generation H, going back about 30 years I remember an incident in the news at the time was of a players wife attacking him after catching him in bed with a team mate, maybe they're still a bit touchy about. Now I'm not saying it was WHU necessarily, but it was all the talk of my then London local, the Boleyn Tavern!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 