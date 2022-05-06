I've got to agree with that statement - a big 18 months lay ahead to sort the cost of living rises out and, the next general election will be a doddle for the conservatives - unless, of course, Labour wakes up at some point and, starts to tell us something we don't already know.
the is nothing like competition and, as things stand as an ex labour voter I don't think Labour currently offer that which is technically a public letdown. So both parties need to up their game over these next 18 months. Regardless of waht the local elections give us.https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18476515/boris-rishi-cut-tax-cuts-sun-says/