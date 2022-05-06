Bernie

Posts: 7 621





Posts: 7 621

Re: Boris, Rishi  its time to up your game « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:19:24 AM » Considering everything thats gone on over the last 12 months, labour have done nothing like as well as expected/predicted. Yes, they have won councils in London, but that place has been moving steadily left for years.



Where the tories have lost seats, a lot have gone to the Lib Dems or greens - in other words protest votes.

I think when it comes to the next GE, a lot of those will come back onside.



Yes, Boris has had a battering, but the Corbynites will be getting the knives out for Starmer now.