May 06, 2022, 08:57:39 AM
Author Topic: Boris, Rishi  its time to up your game  (Read 68 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:50:05 AM »
I've got to agree with that statement - a big 18 months lay ahead to sort the cost of living rises out and, the next general election will be a doddle for the conservatives - unless, of course, Labour wakes up at some point and, starts to tell us something we don't already know.

the is nothing like competition and, as things stand as an ex labour voter I don't think Labour currently offer that which is technically a public letdown. So both parties need to up their game over these next 18 months. Regardless of waht the local elections give us.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18476515/boris-rishi-cut-tax-cuts-sun-says/
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:19:24 AM »
Considering everything thats gone on over the last 12 months, labour have done nothing like as well as expected/predicted. Yes, they have won councils in London, but that place has been moving steadily left for years.

Where the tories have lost seats, a lot have gone to the Lib Dems or greens - in other words protest votes.
I think when it comes to the next GE, a lot of those will come back onside.

Yes, Boris has had a battering, but the Corbynites will be getting the knives out for Starmer now.
