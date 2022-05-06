Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Frankfurt lightshow fans light up stadium
headset
« on: Today at 06:22:05 AM »
whatever you make of the 'ultras' in Europe apart from them generally being shithouses who very often attack innocent supporters. They do deserve a doff of the cap for some of the displays they do in staduims around European grounds.

Imagine that display in the link going off in any English stadiums... the doo gooders like westy's lot would have kittens ... they flap when a single flare smoke bomb goes off...


excellent display - that's something the English could learn from those abroad...

the hammers like man city bottle it at the semi-final stage in Europe

what a pyro party from the german ultras !


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18475347/frankfurt-fans-light-up-stadium-west-ham-pyro/
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:22:56 AM »
Just shows the different approaches. Flares are no issue there, but they are banned here in case they set some cunts asthma off
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:22:21 AM »
I think its because someone was killed when a flare hit them at Cardiff a few years back.
Tory Cunt
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:26:57 AM »
Yep, flares are never a good idea as they are usually in the hands of total fuckwits. Fellaini lost fingers at Blackpool when some berk lobbed a pyro.
