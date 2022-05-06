headset

Online



Posts: 5 179





Posts: 5 179 The krauts attack west ham supporters « on: Today at 05:30:54 AM »



started by eintracht ultras with an ambush





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18472220/eintracht-frankfurt-ultras-west-ham-fans-attack/ a bit of soapy in Germany more handbags and chairs a couple of west ham in hospital according to reportsstarted by eintracht ultras with an ambush Logged