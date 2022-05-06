headset

Ibrox again plays its part.



can they go on and win it is the big question now.



It's a shame West Ham got knocked out .. that said I dare say Seville in Spain would have been a battlefield - so maybe not a bad thing them two didn't make it a 'battle of Britain final.



I'm sure however the Rangers and Frankfurt supporters will at least make it a showpiece occassion from the stands two very noisy sets of supporters who do travel and, back their team in numbers.



Mon the Bears for the final





sing along if you know the words!







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPJz7gRd6Tc











