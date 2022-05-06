Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 06, 2022, 05:51:01 AM
What A win for the Mighty Rangers !!!
Today at 05:06:42 AM
what a comeback win for the bears.

Ibrox again plays its part.

can they go on and win it is the big question now.

It's a shame West Ham got knocked out .. that said I dare say Seville in Spain would have been a battlefield - so maybe not a bad thing them two didn't make it a 'battle of Britain final.

I'm sure however the Rangers and Frankfurt supporters will at least make it a showpiece occassion from the stands two very noisy sets of supporters who do travel and, back their team in numbers.

Mon the Bears for the final :ukfist:


sing along if you know the words!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPJz7gRd6Tc


monkey
