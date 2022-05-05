Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 05, 2022, 06:02:17 AM
Author Topic: Hard-up Brits should buy value brands to combat soaring costs
headset
« on: Today at 05:46:43 AM »
you see it's mp's like this that will cost the tories in the end - if they don't buck their ideas up.

i would guess many do buy 'own' branded products and I have in the past when working out & living out the area.

even a shop on own branded products would not make up for the high cost of living rises of late.

so he is talking nonsense as well as some sense..I'm sure many folk are already looking at that option.

the cost of living rises will cost them votes now whether that also equates to lost seats remains to be seen


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18464637/hard-up-brits-buy-value-brands-soaring-costs/
