May 07, 2022, 01:20:07 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Amber Turd
Author
Topic: Amber Turd (Read 324 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 498
Amber Turd
«
on:
May 04, 2022, 08:35:01 PM
Watching her in the witness box....great actress!
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 498
Re: Amber Turd
«
Reply #1 on:
May 05, 2022, 06:31:14 AM
............all that crying.......yet not one single tear!
Like I said......great actress!
headset
Posts: 5 205
Re: Amber Turd
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:12:11 AM »
i think that's part of the problem with this trial - you've technically got 2 very good actors on show.
on this occasion, I think both parties are pretty much as bad as each other.
both drunken violent druggies towards each other.
i have really followed it in depth other than scan reading so I cant see who is likely to come out on top.
Rutters
Posts: 676
Re: Amber Turd
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:49:03 PM »
If you think she's a good actor then you haven't seen any of her films.
At least it's highlighting that women are just as abusive/coercive/violent as men, men are just as likely to be victims and that most Domestic Violence is mutual.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 896
Re: Amber Turd
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:13:12 PM »
I would!!!
Snoozy
Posts: 634
Re: Amber Turd
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:37:59 PM »
Seen the footage of her apparently snorting coke while in the courtroom?
calamity
Posts: 8 553
Crabamity
Re: Amber Turd
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:04:22 PM »
Her giving evidence is one of the most painfully embarrassing and awful acting performances I think I have ever seen. If only she could squeeze a tear out as easy as she squeezed the turd out in their bed.
Something off with this entire case, its all a fix on some level.
