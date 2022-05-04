Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Amber Turd  (Read 222 times)
« on: May 04, 2022, 08:35:01 PM »
Watching her in the witness box....great actress!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:31:14 AM »
............all that crying.......yet not one single tear!

Like I said......great actress!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:12:11 AM »
i think that's part of the problem with this trial - you've technically got 2 very good actors on show.

on this occasion, I think both parties are pretty much as bad as each other.

both drunken violent druggies towards each other.

i have really followed it in depth other than scan reading so I cant see who is likely to come out on top.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:49:03 PM »
If you think she's a good actor then you haven't seen any of her films.

At least it's highlighting that women are just as abusive/coercive/violent as men, men are just as likely to be victims and that most Domestic Violence is mutual.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:13:12 PM »
I would!!!
