Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 08, 2022, 06:34:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Turning Japanese?  (Read 188 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 848


View Profile
« on: May 04, 2022, 11:28:54 AM »
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 449


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:25:13 PM »
Well if they're not getting regular leg over, no wonder they're "turning Japanese"!
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 449


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:25:24 PM »
Well if they're not getting regular leg over, no wonder they're "turning Japanese"!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 