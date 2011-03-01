headset

Offline



Posts: 5 165





Posts: 5 165 England fans are snubbing Qatar World Cup « on: Today at 06:30:09 AM »



apart from the human rights carry on in these countries - the big wigs should make sure it's affordable to the people that made football what it is today - the supporters!



when joe bloggs from any country are priced out of tournaments like the World Cup it's all wrong IMO.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18451422/england-fans-sub-qatar-world-cup-charlie-wyett/





i can't really blame them when you look at the pricing its ridiculous to expect the man off the street to pay that kind of pricing.apart from the human rights carry on in these countries - the big wigs should make sure it's affordable to the people that made football what it is today - the supporters!when joe bloggs from any country are priced out of tournaments like the World Cup it's all wrong IMO. Logged