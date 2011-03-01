Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
England fans are snubbing Qatar World Cup
i can't really blame them when you look at the pricing its ridiculous to expect the man off the street to pay that kind of pricing.

apart from the human rights carry on in these countries - the big wigs should make sure it's affordable to the people that made football what it is today  - the supporters!

when joe bloggs from any country are priced out of tournaments like the World Cup it's all wrong IMO.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18451422/england-fans-sub-qatar-world-cup-charlie-wyett/
Id go to Spain in a big Brit resort and watch it outside on screens. Far better than some arsehole regime telling me I cant do anything that sniffs of a good time
Incredible that Russia also hosted the World Cup 4 years ago

You couldn't pick 2 more inappropriate countries if you tried 🤣
