Author Topic: Argentina begs ex-England star to sell them Diego Maradonas  (Read 205 times)
« on: Today at 06:20:41 AM »
hand of god shirt.

i would only do it if they up the bid an extra million from the 5 million agreed auction price.

the cheeky Argie bastards cheated us in that game  - I wouldn't be doing any favours for that lot if I was Hodge.

he might have been (Maradona) the world's best player, but he was still a dirty cheating bastard non the less.

up the price or fuck the argies off - Malvinas :ukfist:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18451720/argentina-diego-maradonas-hand-of-god-shirt/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:23:44 AM »
https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2022/the-hand-of-god/diego-maradona-the-hand-of-god-goal-of-the-century
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:04:10 AM »
What is fascinating about this story is that it is totally made up shit and punters believe it.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:29:44 PM »
You better let Sky News know that they're broadcasting fake news.......they've just sent an update saying it went for £7M in the end!  :jackanory:

Edit:  £7,142,500....just hope it didn't go to the Argies!
Edit:  £7,142,500....just hope it didn't go to the Argies!
