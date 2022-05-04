headset

Argentina begs ex-England star to sell them Diego Maradonas « on: Today at 06:20:41 AM »



i would only do it if they up the bid an extra million from the 5 million agreed auction price.



the cheeky Argie bastards cheated us in that game - I wouldn't be doing any favours for that lot if I was Hodge.



he might have been (Maradona) the world's best player, but he was still a dirty cheating bastard non the less.



up the price or fuck the argies off - Malvinas



