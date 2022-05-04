Welcome,
Argentina begs ex-England star to sell them Diego Maradonas
hand of god shirt.
i would only do it if they up the bid an extra million from the 5 million agreed auction price.
the cheeky Argie bastards cheated us in that game - I wouldn't be doing any favours for that lot if I was Hodge.
he might have been (Maradona) the world's best player, but he was still a dirty cheating bastard non the less.
up the price or fuck the argies off - Malvinas
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18451720/argentina-diego-maradonas-hand-of-god-shirt/
https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2022/the-hand-of-god/diego-maradona-the-hand-of-god-goal-of-the-century
What is fascinating about this story is that it is totally made up shit and punters believe it.
You better let Sky News know that they're broadcasting fake news.......they've just sent an update saying it went for £7M in the end!

Edit: £7,142,500....just hope it didn't go to the Argies!
Edit: £7,142,500....just hope it didn't go to the Argies!
