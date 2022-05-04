Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
BACKED INTO A KORMA Labour ordered £200-worth of takeaway
headset
« on: May 04, 2022, 06:00:58 AM »
who comes up with these headlines monkey

i do genuinely think the is more to all this and I'm sure they are waiting for the denials to come out before displaying any actual hard evidence - that tends to be how it often plays out in situations like this. no one side gives too much away early doors.

both seem to be as bad as each other, but then again unless you post on fly me to the moon - most politicians are as bad as each other the moon heads OTR just can't see that - which is a shame really some of them are knowledgeable lads or lasses at times


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18452395/labour-takeaway-curry-starmer-lockdown/
Winston
« Reply #1 on: May 04, 2022, 09:14:43 AM »
I don't think this event in any way is comparable to ALL the events at downing street

However Labour did lie that Raynor wasn't there and I do think think Starmer broke the rules and now they are struggling to deal manage the press fallout

I suspect Labour are in massive trouble in so many areas and you and I did say Boris would make it to the May elections unlime OTR who simply do not understand politics.

Depending on what is still to come out on the Sue Gray report I'd go as far as to say Boris will probably be leader at the next election

I also think Lib Dems will do well tomorrow in the South

Boris is a populist and will probably throw loads of cash at the cost of living crisis before October and might even introduce a windfall tax on oil companies

I don't think they will care too much about tomorrows results
headset
« Reply #2 on: May 05, 2022, 05:38:03 AM »
I pretty much agree with that Winston.. maybe Labour is not quite as bad on the 'party' front but equally unless you are squeaky clean,,, you can be and are deemed just as bad in many quarters.

I'd be surprised to see Boris in charge come the next GE - so would edge towards more no than yes on that one unless he does manage to pull a u-turn off - so to speak.

Yes they OTR have called many an unwanted taxi and spent many hour with god knows who many posts calling him out and he is still standing - I will still say some are too blinkered in red mist for their own well being....which often gives me a chuckle despite some of them know ing their stuff at times.


smalltool who posted on here is a card - he must be crossing the days off for the next GE - so he can say he voted Labour win or lose - so he can finally take his seat at the fly me table....until then he will always be 'little tory' regardless of how hard he tries to be angered about certain subjects ...its all them happy endings he must have dished out in life - its all gone to his head the spunk
headset
« Reply #3 on: May 05, 2022, 09:14:38 AM »
FFS monkey  - you have to laugh at this article - even sir kier to be fair to him is chuckling... at leat he took it the right way........................... well done Sir Kier & the Sun for this one - made my morning :like:




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18463422/keir-starmer-takeaway-the-sun/
Winston
« Reply #4 on: May 05, 2022, 02:31:35 PM »
2018 May election results

Labour Corbyn
2353 councillors
74 councils

Tories May
1332 Councillors
46 Councils

Libs Cable
542 councillors
4 Councils

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: May 05, 2022, 06:37:59 PM »
Errrrr is this the photo published of Starmer with some bloke who is long dead, having a curry?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: May 05, 2022, 11:20:43 PM »
£200 for "dozens of MP's"?
headset
« Reply #7 on: May 06, 2022, 05:21:10 AM »
it looks like it's going to come on top for him - once these local elections are finished - when the cops will make a move.

even Sadiq Khan seems to think it was a 'party'

both are as bad as each other - that said I'm sure half of the UK was partying behind closed doors at some point through lockdown.

both are losing seats in the locals with the tories losing a big one in London going of reports.

hopefully, some lost seats wake's both parties up and gives them both a kick up the arse thats needed.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18477057/keir-starmer-beergate-sadiq-khan/
Winston
« Reply #8 on: May 06, 2022, 02:04:08 PM »
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/may/06/keir-starmer-faces-police-investigation-over-lockdown-breach-claims-beer
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: May 06, 2022, 05:16:41 PM »
Just looking at a tweet from Keir Starmer insisting that the Prime Minister should 'do the decent thing and resign' now he is *under investigation* for breaking lockdown laws.
headset
« Reply #10 on: May 07, 2022, 04:39:50 AM »
I was thinking the very same thing rutters.....




Honesty and decency matter.

After months of denials, the Prime Minister is now under criminal investigation for breaking his own lockdown laws.

He needs to do the decent thing and resign.


FFS  talk about an own goal ---- you know it's a fuck up when all of a sudden OTR start chaging the goalposts - they have better spinners than the England test side that lot  monkey
headset
« Reply #11 on: May 07, 2022, 04:51:18 AM »
the bobbies have got him on operation "currygate" monkey

my guess is someone has something on him and no doubt if all is true they will be hoping he makes a bigger cunt of himself by denying it - only for it all to come out like Cummings stitched up Johnson good and proper.


if he is guilty & after the carry-on in parliament asking johnson to resign  - I honestly don't know who would look the worse in all this.

That said i am surprised a lawyer man like Starmer has left himself wide-open on this one - providing he is guilty of any offense that is


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18487850/keir-starmer-curry-beer-party-election/
Winston
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:13:35 PM »
TAXI for Starmer   Ill call this one

What a dopey twat. He set a trap and fell in it  :pd: And now hes toast as others like to say.

Tories have managed to fight off party-gate for 6 months. I hadnt even had Xmas dinner at that point.

Beer-gate really only came back on the 29th of April, when the press is corrected that Raynor did attend the Durham event

9 days later Labour have already offered both the leader and deputy up on a platter and have to seriously consider a potential search for replacements for them both all on the outcome of a fixed penalty notice  mick

Seriously its just rank amateur. It reflects on each others strategic advisors

He could be full of integrity as he says being his reason for doing this and Fair play if so! But it has to be a serious possibility hes looking at the exit door
Ben G
View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:07:50 AM »
The Tory press knew all along and gave Kieth enough rope to hang himself.

Tory Cunt
Rutters
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:33:05 AM »
Or it could be that he knows Durham Police only issue warnings for first offences (hence the change from 'investigated' to 'fined').

And it could also be the the Durham Police and Crime Commissioner (who he campaigned for) has the final decision and could even have been with him when they brought in the Booze and Bhuna.

But he won't tell us if she was or not.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:49:53 AM »
He has said that if he broke the rules then he will resign as leader. You know, how it should be.

Lets see if he did

By, that report into the blue side of Westminster is taking a little time, eh?

Tbh, Id like to see Starmer gone, the Tory get.
Rutters
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:14:08 AM »
That is totally, 100%, nailed-on, stonewall incorrect. He tweeted at 15:45 31/01/2022 that because Boris is now *under investigation* he should 'do the decent thing and resign'.

I too would like to see him go and be replaced by a proper socialist who represents the entire working-class rather than sub-sections of it.

It's just that I can't think of anyone in the current Labour Party who meets that criteria.
Winston
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:16:14 PM »
Rutters is right he cant get out of his own words now, which is that by merely having a police investigation - you should resign - according to Starmer. I think they call it changing your stance  :pd:

Nobody who is either a socialist or left leaning will be too sad to see him go

I imagine a few of the Labour right are having absolute meltdowns right now. My usual impression is theyre absolutely thick as shit however.

The Guardian is already writing articles about the Labour Party being aware of manoeuvres on the front bench to replace Starmer. He really is toast

To think questions like do I prefer Richard Burgon or David Lammy are the sort of contentious questions we might soon be asking ourselves  mcl
