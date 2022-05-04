|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
it looks like it's going to come on top for him - once these local elections are finished - when the cops will make a move.
even Sadiq Khan seems to think it was a 'party'
both are as bad as each other - that said I'm sure half of the UK was partying behind closed doors at some point through lockdown.
both are losing seats in the locals with the tories losing a big one in London going of reports.
hopefully, some lost seats wake's both parties up and gives them both a kick up the arse thats needed.https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18477057/keir-starmer-beergate-sadiq-khan/
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Winston
|
TAXI for Starmer
Ill call this one
What a dopey twat. He set a trap and fell in it
And now hes toast as others like to say.
Tories have managed to fight off party-gate for 6 months. I hadnt even had Xmas dinner at that point.
Beer-gate really only came back on the 29th of April, when the press is corrected that Raynor did attend the Durham event
9 days later Labour have already offered both the leader and deputy up on a platter and have to seriously consider a potential search for replacements for them both all on the outcome of a fixed penalty notice
Seriously its just rank amateur. It reflects on each others strategic advisors
He could be full of integrity as he says being his reason for doing this and Fair play if so! But it has to be a serious possibility hes looking at the exit door
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:42 AM by Winston »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|