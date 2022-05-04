I pretty much agree with that Winston.. maybe Labour is not quite as bad on the 'party' front but equally unless you are squeaky clean,,, you can be and are deemed just as bad in many quarters.
I'd be surprised to see Boris in charge come the next GE - so would edge towards more no than yes on that one unless he does manage to pull a u-turn off - so to speak.
Yes they OTR have called many an unwanted taxi and spent many hour with god knows who many posts calling him out and he is still standing - I will still say some are too blinkered in red mist for their own well being....which often gives me a chuckle despite some of them know ing their stuff at times.
smalltool who posted on here is a card - he must be crossing the days off for the next GE - so he can say he voted Labour win or lose - so he can finally take his seat at the fly me table....until then he will always be 'little tory' regardless of how hard he tries to be angered about certain subjects ...its all them happy endings he must have dished out in life - its all gone to his head the spunk