BACKED INTO A KORMA Labour ordered £200-worth of takeaway



i do genuinely think the is more to all this and I'm sure they are waiting for the denials to come out before displaying any actual hard evidence - that tends to be how it often plays out in situations like this. no one side gives too much away early doors.



both seem to be as bad as each other, but then again unless you post on fly me to the moon - most politicians are as bad as each other the moon heads OTR just can't see that - which is a shame really some of them are knowledgeable lads or lasses at times





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18452395/labour-takeaway-curry-starmer-lockdown/

I don't think this event in any way is comparable to ALL the events at downing street



However Labour did lie that Raynor wasn't there and I do think think Starmer broke the rules and now they are struggling to deal manage the press fallout



I suspect Labour are in massive trouble in so many areas and you and I did say Boris would make it to the May elections unlime OTR who simply do not understand politics.



Depending on what is still to come out on the Sue Gray report I'd go as far as to say Boris will probably be leader at the next election



I also think Lib Dems will do well tomorrow in the South



Boris is a populist and will probably throw loads of cash at the cost of living crisis before October and might even introduce a windfall tax on oil companies



I don't think they will care too much about tomorrows results





Re: BACKED INTO A KORMA Labour ordered £200-worth of takeaway



I'd be surprised to see Boris in charge come the next GE - so would edge towards more no than yes on that one unless he does manage to pull a u-turn off - so to speak.



Yes they OTR have called many an unwanted taxi and spent many hour with god knows who many posts calling him out and he is still standing - I will still say some are too blinkered in red mist for their own well being....which often gives me a chuckle despite some of them know ing their stuff at times.





I pretty much agree with that Winston.. maybe Labour is not quite as bad on the 'party' front but equally unless you are squeaky clean,,, you can be and are deemed just as bad in many quarters.

I'd be surprised to see Boris in charge come the next GE - so would edge towards more no than yes on that one unless he does manage to pull a u-turn off - so to speak.

Yes they OTR have called many an unwanted taxi and spent many hour with god knows who many posts calling him out and he is still standing - I will still say some are too blinkered in red mist for their own well being....which often gives me a chuckle despite some of them know ing their stuff at times.

smalltool who posted on here is a card - he must be crossing the days off for the next GE - so he can say he voted Labour win or lose - so he can finally take his seat at the fly me table....until then he will always be 'little tory' regardless of how hard he tries to be angered about certain subjects ...its all them happy endings he must have dished out in life - its all gone to his head the spunk