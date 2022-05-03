Welcome,
May 06, 2022, 05:50:43 AM
Preston
Author
Topic: Preston (Read 556 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Preston
May 03, 2022, 04:25:26 PM »
Who's going
TBH, I won't be too miserable if we don't make it. Second half of season has been largely good
Ben G
Re: Preston
Im on da bus 🚌
Tory Cunt
Re: Preston
Ben G on May 03, 2022, 05:10:46 PM
Im on da bus 🚌
Im bloody driving. I am getting a new to me car this week. Ive got away with murder for a few years with a two seater plus a shitty wifes car.
Ben G
Re: Preston
I wont be driving for a while. Found out on Friday that I need a total knee replacement.
Morphinetastic in the mean time.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Preston
One match shoot out now, pity we need others to slip!
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Preston
Aye, I'm going. Will be a fun day regardless - really not sure if i can be arsed with the play offs mind!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Preston
MF(c) DOOM on May 03, 2022, 10:30:56 PM
Aye, I'm going. Will be a fun day regardless - really not sure if i can be arsed with the play offs mind!
Same here. But I will
headset
Re: Preston
I've no ticket didn't think we would make it to the last day...that said im not keen on 12.30 kick offs
I will be watching on the small screen as you do when without a ticket!
I'm sure it will be a cracking atmosphere and I hope it plays out how we all want it to.
That said I think those with tickets will see a boro win but I'm not so sure other results will go our way
Winston
Re: Preston
Whenever I hear Preston I always think of it being home to the UKs first KFC
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SQIKktogb3o
kippers
Re: Preston
I live 8 miles away, but I am currently on holiday.
Winston
Re: Preston
kippers on May 04, 2022, 11:05:17 AM
I live 8 miles away, but I am currently on holiday.
I havent checked but its provably raining
Bill Buxton
Re: Preston
Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.
Ben G
Re: Preston
Beamback
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Preston
Quote from: Bill Buxton on May 04, 2022, 04:49:18 PM
Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.
Are you The Edwin Hawkin Singers coach
Ben G
Re: Preston
Hes a fan of
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pegging_(sexual_practice
)
Bill Buxton
Re: Preston
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 04, 2022, 07:26:35 PM
Are you The Edwin Hawkin Singers coach
Quote from: Bill Buxton on May 04, 2022, 04:49:18 PM
Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.
Are you The Edwin Hawkin Singers coach
Its Hawkins and no apostrophe.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Preston
Bill Buxton on May 04, 2022, 07:59:31 PM
Its Hawkins and no apostrophe.
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 04, 2022, 07:26:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on May 04, 2022, 04:49:18 PM
Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.
Are you The Edwin Hawkin Singers coach
Its Hawkins and no apostrophe.
I am sorry. Truly.
headset
Re: Preston
Bill will be at the beam back nibbling in someones ear if we lose or fail to go up
Bill Buxton
Re: Preston
I lives 150 miles from the Riverside so wont be there.As I said before its really out of our hands what happens on Sunday. We are left dependent on the results of others. Should not have been the case. Barnsley,Bristol City away, and Fulham,Hull and Huddersfield at home. A lot of points thrown away in those games. Six points from 15 would have seen us comfortably in the playoffs.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Preston
If my granny had had balls, and all that. Im sure Sheffield and Luton are saying the exact same thing. If blah blah wed be completely safe now. Both of them will be shitting teacakes, dont you worry
headset
Re: Preston
I will put a tricky treble up tomorrow hoping it all goes our way
I've said it before we need towersy on the job tomorrow backing sheff u and luton and keeping away from boro he does jink bets !!
