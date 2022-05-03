Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 05, 2022, 07:42:42 PM
Author Topic: Preston  (Read 519 times)
Bill Buxton and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: May 03, 2022, 04:25:26 PM »
Who's going  :bc:

TBH, I won't be too miserable if we don't make it. Second half of season has been largely good
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: May 03, 2022, 05:10:46 PM »
Im on da bus 🚌
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: May 03, 2022, 06:12:42 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on May 03, 2022, 05:10:46 PM
Im on da bus 🚌

Im bloody driving. I am getting a new to me car this week. Ive got away with murder for a few years with a two seater plus a shitty wifes car.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: May 03, 2022, 08:24:27 PM »
I wont be driving for a while. Found out on Friday that I need a total knee replacement.

Morphinetastic in the mean time.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: May 03, 2022, 09:17:08 PM »
One match shoot out now, pity we need others to slip!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: May 03, 2022, 10:30:56 PM »
Aye, I'm going. Will be a fun day regardless - really not sure if i can be arsed with the play offs mind!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:24:25 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on May 03, 2022, 10:30:56 PM
Aye, I'm going. Will be a fun day regardless - really not sure if i can be arsed with the play offs mind!

Same here. But I will
Logged
headset
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:43:38 AM »
I've no ticket didn't think we would make it to the last day...that said im not keen on 12.30 kick offs

I will be watching on the small screen as you do when without a ticket!

I'm sure it will be a cracking atmosphere and I hope it plays out how we all want it to.

That said I think those with tickets will see a boro win but I'm not so sure other results will go our way lost
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:50:12 AM by headset » Logged
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 AM »
Whenever I hear Preston I always think of it being home to the UKs first KFC  :homer:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SQIKktogb3o
Logged
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 AM »
I live 8 miles away, but I am currently on holiday.
Logged
Winston
*****
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:29:16 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:05:17 AM
I live 8 miles away, but I am currently on holiday.

I havent checked but its provably raining mcl
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:49:18 PM »
Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:59:17 PM »
Beamback
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:26:35 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:49:18 PM
Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.

 :alf: :alf:

Are you The Edwin Hawkin Singers coach
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:55:50 PM »
Hes a fan of

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pegging_(sexual_practice)
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
*****
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:59:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:26:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:49:18 PM
Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.

 :alf: :alf:

Are you The Edwin Hawkin Singers coach



Its Hawkins and no apostrophe. 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:58:40 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:59:31 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:26:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:49:18 PM
Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.

 :alf: :alf:

Are you The Edwin Hawkin Singers coach



Its Hawkins and no apostrophe. 

I am sorry. Truly.
Logged
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:23:23 AM »
Bill will be at the beam back nibbling in someones ear if we lose or fail to go up monkey
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:43:07 AM »
I lives 150 miles from the Riverside so wont be there.As I said before its really out of our hands what happens on Sunday. We are left dependent on the results of others. Should not have been the case. Barnsley,Bristol City away, and Fulham,Hull and Huddersfield at home. A lot of points thrown away in those games. Six points from 15 would have seen us comfortably in the playoffs.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:32:13 PM »
If my granny had had balls, and all that. Im sure Sheffield and Luton are saying the exact same thing. If blah blah wed be completely safe now. Both of them will be shitting teacakes, dont you worry
Logged
