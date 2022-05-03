Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Preston « on: May 03, 2022, 04:25:26 PM »



TBH, I won't be too miserable if we don't make it. Second half of season has been largely good Who's goingTBH, I won't be too miserable if we don't make it. Second half of season has been largely good

Ben G



Re: Preston « Reply #3 on: May 03, 2022, 08:24:27 PM » I wont be driving for a while. Found out on Friday that I need a total knee replacement.



Morphinetastic in the mean time.

Logged Tory Cunt

Squarewheelbike

Re: Preston « Reply #4 on: May 03, 2022, 09:17:08 PM » One match shoot out now, pity we need others to slip!

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Preston « Reply #5 on: May 03, 2022, 10:30:56 PM » Aye, I'm going. Will be a fun day regardless - really not sure if i can be arsed with the play offs mind!

headset

Re: Preston « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:43:38 AM »



I will be watching on the small screen as you do when without a ticket!



I'm sure it will be a cracking atmosphere and I hope it plays out how we all want it to.



I've no ticket didn't think we would make it to the last day...that said im not keen on 12.30 kick offs

I will be watching on the small screen as you do when without a ticket!

I'm sure it will be a cracking atmosphere and I hope it plays out how we all want it to.

That said I think those with tickets will see a boro win but I'm not so sure other results will go our way

Winston

Re: Preston « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 AM »



Whenever I hear Preston I always think of it being home to the UKs first KFC
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SQIKktogb3o

kippers

Re: Preston « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 AM » I live 8 miles away, but I am currently on holiday.

Bill Buxton

Re: Preston « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:49:18 PM » Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Preston « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:26:35 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:49:18 PM Even if Boro win one of the other two results needs to go our way. I think we will miss out. However perhaps a good thing as Boro would come straight back down. It could be quite humiliating. Wilder had to deliver next season or I think he will be on his way. The whole spine of the team need replacing.







Are you The Edwin Hawkin Singers coach

headset

Re: Preston « Reply #17 on: Today at 05:23:23 AM » Bill will be at the beam back nibbling in someones ear if we lose or fail to go up

Bill Buxton

Re: Preston « Reply #18 on: Today at 09:43:07 AM » I lives 150 miles from the Riverside so wont be there.As I said before its really out of our hands what happens on Sunday. We are left dependent on the results of others. Should not have been the case. Barnsley,Bristol City away, and Fulham,Hull and Huddersfield at home. A lot of points thrown away in those games. Six points from 15 would have seen us comfortably in the playoffs.