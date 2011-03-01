Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Preston  (Read 149 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 04:25:26 PM
Who's going  :bc:

TBH, I won't be too miserable if we don't make it. Second half of season has been largely good
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:10:46 PM
Im on da bus 🚌
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:12:42 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 05:10:46 PM
Im on da bus 🚌

Im bloody driving. I am getting a new to me car this week. Ive got away with murder for a few years with a two seater plus a shitty wifes car.
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:24:27 PM
I wont be driving for a while. Found out on Friday that I need a total knee replacement.

Morphinetastic in the mean time.
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:17:08 PM
One match shoot out now, pity we need others to slip!
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM
Aye, I'm going. Will be a fun day regardless - really not sure if i can be arsed with the play offs mind!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:24:25 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM
Aye, I'm going. Will be a fun day regardless - really not sure if i can be arsed with the play offs mind!

Same here. But I will
